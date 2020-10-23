YouTube
    ED summons Punjab CM's son Raninder Singh for questioning in FEMA case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 23: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's son for questioning in an alleged foreign exchange violations case, official sources said on Friday.

    Enforcement Directorate

    Raninder Singh has been asked to depose at the central probe agency's office in Jalandhar on October 27, they said.

    Farooq Abdullah questioned by ED for 5 hours in JKCA money laundering case

    The summons pertain to a case registered by the ED under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) with regard to alleged possession of undisclosed assets abroad. He was questioned by the agency in this case in 2016 and was asked to explain the alleged movement of funds to Switzerland and creation of a trust and a few subsidiaries in the British Virgin Islands.

      Mehbooba Mufti says 'mistaken to think we have abandoned Kashmir' | Oneindia News

      The alleged instances of possession of properties in abroad was first investigated by the Income Tax Department. Raninder Singh had earlier denied any wrongdoing. The agency will record Raninder Singh's statement again once he deposes, the official sources said.

