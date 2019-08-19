ED summons Chidambaram in Aviation scam case

  • search
    New Delhi, Aug 19: Former Union minister P Chidambaram has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India during the Congress-led UPA government.

    The Congress leader has been asked to depose on August 23 before the investigating officer of the case at an Enforcement Directorate office here to record his statement.

    The case pertains to losses suffered by Air India due to an alleged multi-crore aviation scam and irregularities in fixing air slots for international airlines.

    Former aviation minister Praful Patel was previously grilled by the ED and it is understood that the agency now wants to question Chidambaram on their leads in this case.

    The Congress leader is also being probed by ED in two separate money-laundering cases of Aircel-Maxis and INX Media.

