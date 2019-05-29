ED set to squeeze Zakir Naik of crores of rupees

New Delhi, May 29: Tightening the noose further on controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik, the Enforcement Directorate is in the process of identifying those donors who have given over Rs 60 crore to his organisation.

Enforcement Directorate sources tell OneIndia that Naik's organisation, Islamic Research Foundation has received crores of Rupees from various persons. There are many who have donated in excess of Rs 50 crore and we are in touch with the banks to identify these donors, the ED official also said.

Naik is facing the heat from various agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in inciting Muslim youth to take up terrorism. Naik's name has cropped up several times since the Dhaka attack and those involved had said that it was his speeches that inspired them to take to terror.

Recently Nashidul Hamzafar, a 26 year old management student from Kerala's Wayanad was arrested by the NIA after he became one of the first ISIS recruits to be deported from Afghanistan.

During his interrogation, he details the role played by Islamic preachers such as Naik and what sort of an influence they had on him, which ultimately prompted him to join the ISIS.

Hamzafar says that he was not attracted to the ISIS ideology for long. I found them to be too brutal and the outfit only scared me, he says. My ambition was to pursue my education and find a good job in Dubai. A lot changed when one of his friends, Shihas sent him an audio clip regarding the Islamic State. My perception towards the outfit changed. Then I began listening to audios of Zakir Naik, Noman Alikhan among others. Their speeches inspired me and my approach towards life changed.

Going by his statements, it becomes clear that the likes of Zakir Naik through his Islamic Research Foundation and the Kerala based Peace Educational Foundation have played a huge role in the radicalisation of youth in Kerala.