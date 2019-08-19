ED set to quiz Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case again

India

New Delhi, Aug 19:

New Delhi, Aug 19: The Enforcement Directorate has decided to question, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, Farooq Abdullah in connection with the alleged financial irregularities in the cricket association case.

Abdullah was questioned on July 31 at Chandigarh, but the agency was not satisfied with his replies, following which a decision to question him once again was taken. He is likely to be questioned along with former general secretary fo the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Muhammad Saleem Khan, a source in the ED tells OneIndia.

Abdullah was questioned by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed the money laundering case after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR and charge sheet. The charge sheet was filed in July last year against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for promoting the sport in the state between 2002-11.

The CBI has charged Abdullah and three others -- the then JKCA general secretary Md Saleem Khan, the then treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar -- under sections of the Ranbir Penal Code related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

It had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah have earlier denied any wrongdoing.