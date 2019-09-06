  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 06: Congress strongman from Karnataka, D K Shivakumar was remanded in ED custody until September 13 and during his questioning, he was confronted with material evidence.

    Officials from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) who have been questioning him tell OneIndia that Shivakumar was also confronted with documents that were recovered during the course of the investigation.

    ED set to confront D K Shivakumar with scientific evidence
    Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar.PTI Photo

    ED officials have contended that he is being evasive and hence, his custody was required. We have time until September 13 and until then we will continue to question him. We also would be confronting him with scientific evidence and other relevant material, based on which our case is based, the officer also said.

    K'taka: Bandh against Shivakumar's arrest hits normal life in Ramanagara

    Shivakumar, the Congress troubleshooter from the state was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he had appeared before the ED for questioning for the fourth time on Tuesday at its headquarters in Delhi.

    The arrest of Shivakumar by the ED has drawn condemnation from opposition leaders in the state with former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy accusing the BJP of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

    On his part, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said the law will take its own course and that he would be happier than everyone if the former minister comes clear of the charges.

