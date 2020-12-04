YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020 GHMC result
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED seizes Vijay Mallya’s asset in France worth 1.6 Million Euros

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 04: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Vijay Mallya's assets in France worth 1.6 million euros, news agency ANI reported on Friday, 4 December.

    Vijay Mallya

    It said the action was undertaken by French authorities "on the request of the Enforcement Directorate" and the property is located at 32 Avenue FOCH in France.

    The value of the seized asset is Euro 1.6 million that is worth about Rs 14 crore, the central probe agency said in a statement.

    Investigations conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act revealed that a large amount was remitted abroad from the bank account of Kingfisher Airlines Ltd. (KAL) for creation of the asset, it said.

    Mallya, an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is in the UK since March 2016. He is on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017.

    The Centre had on October 5 told the apex court that Mallya cannot be extradited to India until a separate secret legal process in the UK, which is judicial and confidential in nature, is resolved. PTI NES RDM RD

    More VIJAY MALLYA News

    Read more about:

    vijay mallya enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X