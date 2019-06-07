ED seeks help from UK to track Robert Vadra’s properties

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 07: The Enforcement Directorate has requested its counterparts in the United Kingdom to share details of ownership of over half a dozen assets linked to the Robert Vadra case.

Sources tell OneIndia that the ED has also sought the help of financial intelligence units to give details regarding the flow of funds. The ED proposes to attach these assets in London under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Vadra has been questioned several times by the ED with regard to a London based property, worth around 1.9 million GBP. The ED has claimed that the property is illegally owned by him. The ED has also gathered evidence that suggest that he has some more properties in the UK.

The ED is also on the trail of some transactions that were made from Cyprus and Dubai for the purchase of these assets.