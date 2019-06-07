  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED seeks help from UK to track Robert Vadra’s properties

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 07: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested its counterparts in the United Kingdom to share details of ownership of over half a dozen assets linked to the Robert Vadra case.

    Sources tell OneIndia that the ED has also sought the help of financial intelligence units to give details regarding the flow of funds. The ED proposes to attach these assets in London under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    Vadra has been questioned several times by the ED with regard to a London based property, worth around 1.9 million GBP. The ED has claimed that the property is illegally owned by him. The ED has also gathered evidence that suggest that he has some more properties in the UK.

    My life is unique says Robert Vadra before recording statement with ED

    The ED is also on the trail of some transactions that were made from Cyprus and Dubai for the purchase of these assets.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate united kingdom robert vadra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue