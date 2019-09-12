ED seeks details of D K Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya’s bank accounts and transactions

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths grilling Karnataka senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya for the past two hours and seeks details of her bank accounts and transactions. Aishwarya appears before ED for questioning on Thursday in Delhi. ED summoned Aishwarya in connection with the money laundering case against the former Karnataka Minister on Tuesday.

ED also grill Aishwarya over the transfer of Rs 3 crore from her grandmother Gowramma.

The questioning of the former Karnataka Minister's daughter comes a day before his ED custody ends. Aishwarya has been summoned by the ED following his father Shivakumar's arrest in a money laundering case.

Delhi: Aishwarya, daughter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She was summoned by the agency to appear before it today. DK Shivakumar was arrested by ED on September 3 in connection with an alleged money laundering case. pic.twitter.com/SxyEa3lukx — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019

ED officials are likely to visit Adani Green Energy Pvt Limited's solar power plant in Kolar today. Former minister Shivakumar's daughter Aishwarya allegedly owns a share in Adani Green Energy Pvt Limited.

Shivakumar's brother and Congress MP D K Suresh said, "Aishwarya will face the ED officials tomorrow. Law is applicable to all. She is a courageous girl. If the ED wants to investigate Shivakumar and his family, they are free to do. Similarly, they should also probe other leaders and family."

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 following days of questioning. Aishwarya, a management graduate, is being questioned as there are claims that Shivakumar invested money in her name.

The ED officials are likely to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources said she would also be confronted with documents and statements made by Shivakumar with regard to a trip to Singapore he made with her in 2017.

She is also a trustee in an education trust floated by Shivakumar and the trust operates a number of engineering and other colleges.

Earlier, the official said that while scrutinizing the financial dealings of Shivakumar, the agency found documents pertaining to a trust handled by his daughter. ED set to confront D K Shivakumar with scientific evidence "To get the details of the functioning of the trust and its financial transactions, we have summoned Aishwarya for questioning," the official said.