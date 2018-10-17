India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
ED registers case under PMLA in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

    Patna, Oct 17: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Muzaffarpur shelter home case. ED sources said that accused Brajesh Thakur and his staff are involved in illegally taking money from the state govt in the name of shelter home.

    Accused Brajesh Thakur. PTI file photo

    The shelter home rapes had come to light earlier this year when the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences, in its report of social audit conducted of shelter homes across the state, cited complaints of sexual abuse by inmates of the care unit for minor girls in Muzaffarpur.

    A complaint was filed by the state social welfare department thereafter and police arrested 10 people, including Brajesh Thakur in this connection.

    The Bihar government had handed over the probe to the CBI in July. The social welfare minister Manju Verma also stepped down shortly afterwards following allegations that her husband Chandrashekhar Verma had close links with Thakur.

