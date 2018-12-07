Home News India ED raids places linked to Robert Vadra; Congress accuses BJP of "vendetta"

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths are reportedly carrying out raids at places linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra. The raids are being held in Delhi and Bengaluru.

At least three locations are being raided in Delhi.

"They have locked our people of Skylight hospitality inside, they are not allowing anyone to go inside. Is this nazism? Is this a jail?..It has been 4.5 years and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting and fabricating evidence," Vadra's lawyer told media.

The move comes after Vadra was issued a third summons on Thursday by the ED asking him to appear before the investigating officer in the Bikaner land deal money laundering case for questioning.

The Congress on Friday slammed the ED raids against Robert Vadra's associates, saying an "unnerved" Modi government was unleashing "vendetta" against party chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law to divert the narrative. The Congress' sharp reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of three people linked to firms of Robert Vadra in a case related to assets held abroad.

"Sure shot defeat in 5 States unnerves Modi Govt to again use the old tools - unleash revenge & vendetta against Mr. Robert Vadra to divert the narrative," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. "Such cowardice & intimidation will not subjugate either the Congress Party or the will of people," he said.

Vadra, whose Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd is being investigated for "fraudulently" acquiring land in Bikaner meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers, has avoided two previous summonses. The last summons was issued for his personal appearance this week when he chose to send his representatives instead.