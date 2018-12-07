Home News India ED raids places linked to Robert Vadra, Congress fumes

New Delhi, Dec 7: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths are reportedly carrying out raids at places linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra. The raids are being held in Delhi and Bengaluru.

At least three locations are being raided in Delhi.

"They have locked our people of Skylight hospitality inside, they are not allowing anyone to go inside. Is this nazism? Is this a jail?..It has been 4.5 years and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting and fabricating evidence," Vadra's lawyer told media.

The move comes after Vadra was issued a third summons on Thursday by the ED asking him to appear before the investigating officer in the Bikaner land deal money laundering case for questioning.

Vadra, whose Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd is being investigated for "fraudulently" acquiring land in Bikaner meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers, has avoided two previous summonses. The last summons was issued for his personal appearance this week when he chose to send his representatives instead.