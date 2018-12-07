  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    ED raids places linked to Robert Vadra; Congress accuses BJP of "vendetta"

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: The Enforcement Directorate sleuths are reportedly carrying out raids at places linked to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra. The raids are being held in Delhi and Bengaluru.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    At least three locations are being raided in Delhi.

    "They have locked our people of Skylight hospitality inside, they are not allowing anyone to go inside. Is this nazism? Is this a jail?..It has been 4.5 years and they found nothing, so now they are locking us outside and planting and fabricating evidence," Vadra's lawyer told media.

    The move comes after Vadra was issued a third summons on Thursday by the ED asking him to appear before the investigating officer in the Bikaner land deal money laundering case for questioning.

    The Congress on Friday slammed the ED raids against Robert Vadra's associates, saying an "unnerved" Modi government was unleashing "vendetta" against party chief Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law to divert the narrative. The Congress' sharp reaction came after the Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided the premises of three people linked to firms of Robert Vadra in a case related to assets held abroad.

    "Sure shot defeat in 5 States unnerves Modi Govt to again use the old tools - unleash revenge & vendetta against Mr. Robert Vadra to divert the narrative," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter. "Such cowardice & intimidation will not subjugate either the Congress Party or the will of people," he said.

    Vadra, whose Sky Light Hospitality Pvt Ltd is being investigated for "fraudulently" acquiring land in Bikaner meant for rehabilitation of poor villagers, has avoided two previous summonses. The last summons was issued for his personal appearance this week when he chose to send his representatives instead.

    Read more about:

    congress robert vadra

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue