ED raids multiple locations in Kerala in connection with Bineesh Kodiyeri case

New Delhi, Nov 04: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kerala in connection with the money laundering case against Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Raids were carried out in the premises of Anas Valiyaparambath, Kannur District Cricket Association, one office bearer and a friend of Bineesh Kodiyeri in Thalassery and Kannur districts.

The ED had found that the business built by Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of Kerala CPI (M) state secretary were allegedly from the proceeds of a narcotics trade and transfer posting of bureaucrats.

A lot of information has been in trickling in from the interrogation of Anoop Mohammad, the Bengaluru-based drug peddler, who was arrested by the ED.

The agency alleged that he had pumped into a huge amount of funds into the account of drug peddler Anoop Mohammad.

Further, the ED said that Mohammad was just a benami of Bineesh. He ensured funds from various sources for drug peddling. Bineesh who was arrested in Bengaluru has been remanded in ED custody for four days.

The ED also said that during questioning, Mohammad had admitted during interrogation that he was just a benami and Kodiyeri was the main financier for the drug racket. Fund trail investigation also found that a huge amount of unaccounted was regularly credited in Mohammad's account by Kodiyeri. Later the proceeds from the sale were deposited back in various accounts of Kodiyeri. The ED also said that this has been going on since 2017.

Kodiyeri has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. More cases under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will be slapped by the NCB.

Bineesh is the younger son of CPI (M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Bineesh had appeared for questioning before the ED in Bengaluru for the second time on Thursday, following his monetary links with Mohammad. It may be recalled that Bineesh had first appeared before the ED on October 6. However, he left after complaining of uneasiness.