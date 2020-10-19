J&K Cricket Association scam: ED questions Farooq Abdullah; Omar calls it 'political vendetta'

Pak has always abused political parties of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Enforcement Directorate questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money-laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities in the state's cricket association.

Reportedly, the questioning on Monday is taking place based on bank documents.

Respond to the development Abdullah's son, Omar tweeted "The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less then political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence."

The ED had filed the money-laundering case after taking cognisance of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR and chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed in July 2018 against Abdullah and three others for allegedly misappropriating over Rs 43 crore from grants given by the BCCI to the JKCA for promoting cricket in the state between 2002 and 2011.

The CBI has charged Abdullah, the then JKCA general secretary Md Saleem Khan, the then treasurer of the association Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and J&K Bank executive Bashir Ahmad Misgar under the Ranbir Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The central probe agency had taken over the case from the state police in 2015 on orders of a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.