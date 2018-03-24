ED opposes anticipatory bail for Karti Chidambaram, files reply in court

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a reply in the special court opposing the grant of anticipatory bail to Karti Chidambaram, an accused in the INX Media case.

The ED says that Karti would be needed for interrogation on financial transactions and hence it would be wrong to grant him anticipatory bail. An anticipatory bail plea is filed when someone is seeking protection from arrest.

The ED which has also filed cases against Karti had indicated that he would need to be questioned. However, Karti then moved the court seeking anticipatory bail. In the meantime, a point of law was raised and it was asked if the ED could carry out an arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Supreme Court would take a final call on the matter.

OneIndia News

