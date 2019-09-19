ED likely to grill MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar as witness against D K Shivakumar

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 19: The Karnataka Belagavi MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Thursday in connection with former minister D K Shivakumar's money laundering case.

Reportedly, ED sleuths likely to grill Laxmi Hebbalkar as a witness. The investigating officer of the case is expected to record her statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) even as she will be confronted with the statements made by Shivakumar and others, they said.

Hebbalkar was been summoned by the ED to appear before it in connection with a money laundering case against her senior party colleague Shivakumar.

Earlier, the MLA, who represents the Belagavi (Rural) constituency, confirmed receipt of the summons and said she had requested the ED to allow her to depose at her residence itself but the agency was yet to respond.

Shivakumar, arrested by the ED on September 3 in a money laundering case and has been sent to ED's remanded in judicial custody for 14 days till October 1 by a Delhi court.

DKS money laundering case: ED summons Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar

The former minister was in the ED custody since his arrest. The agency had earlier summoned his daughter Aishwarya in connection with the case.