    ED headquarters sealed after 5 test positive

    New Delhi, June 06: The headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been sealed after 5 positive cases of coronavirus was reported.

    Reports said that five positive cases were reported after which the headquarters at the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan market was sealed. The HQ has been sealed for 48 hours as the protocol issued by the Ministry of Health.

      On Thursday, a floor of the office was sealed for two days after a staff member tested positive. On Friday, the entire office was sanitised. Now the office will remain shut today and tomorrow.

      Reports said that those who tested positive included a Special Director (HIU) and an investigating officer.

