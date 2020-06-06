ED headquarters sealed after 5 test positive

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 06: The headquarters of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been sealed after 5 positive cases of coronavirus was reported.

Reports said that five positive cases were reported after which the headquarters at the Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan market was sealed. The HQ has been sealed for 48 hours as the protocol issued by the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus: In a first, India records 300 fatalities in one-day since COVID-19 outbreak

Kejriwal warns hospitals for turning away patients, 'won't tolerate' this | Oneindia News

On Thursday, a floor of the office was sealed for two days after a staff member tested positive. On Friday, the entire office was sanitised. Now the office will remain shut today and tomorrow.

Reports said that those who tested positive included a Special Director (HIU) and an investigating officer.