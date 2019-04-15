ED has attached Rs 4,700 crore worth assets belonging to Nirav Modi

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to attach more properties of Nirav Modi, an accused in the PNB case. A fresh list of properties to be attached is being prepared, ED sources tell OneIndia.

It may be recalled that the agency had recently attached jewellery and other valuables to the tune of Rs 255 crore in Hong Kong. The total attachments in the case so far amount to Rs 4,700 crore, the source also added.

The ED has already filed a chargesheet in connection with the case and it was alleged that Nirav Modi had laundered up to Rs 6,400 crore. The new attachment order would be issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED it may be recalled had recently attached a factory in Thailand which is worth Rs 13 crore. The factory was in the name of the Gitanjali group, which is allegedly owned by Nirav Modi's uncle Mehul Choksi also an accused in the case.