    ED gags its officers, warns against interacting with media

    New Delhi, May 22: The Enforcement Directorate has issued an internal circular warning of action against those officers who interact with the media. The circular has also advised officials to keep an eye on their colleagues interacting with journalists.

    It further states that not reporting the matter could be considered as dereliction of duty.

    Signed by ED director, S K Mishra, the circular states, "it has been observed that certain information relating to ongoing investigations have been published in the media. This information relating to impending action may jeopardise the interests of the ongoing investigations."

    "Any officer other than the authorised officer if found interacting with the media, the same should be brought to the knowledge of the principal special director or undersigned immediately. Any deviation would amount to dereliction of duty and liable for punitive action."

    Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 6:54 [IST]
