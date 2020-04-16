ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Enforcement Directorate has filed money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and others today, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a predicate offence registered by Delhi police.

Delhi Police's FIR seeking answers related to the religious gatherings in mid-March at the group's six-storey headquarters in Nizamuddin Basti, which has emerged as the largest hot spot of coronavirus disease in the country.

Jamaat chief's lawyer has claimed that his client is under self-quarantine for 14 days.

"Saad is currently under self-quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over," his advocate, Tauseef Khan, told PTI last week.

An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 at Crime Branch police station on a complaint of the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin.

He was earlier booked for holding the event, police said.

After several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event succumbed to coronavirus, we added IPC section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the FIR against the leader, a police official said.

Some foreigners who attended the event have also been booked for violation of visa norms.

In an audio message, Kandhalvi had said that he was exercising self-quarantine after several hundred who visited the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive for coronavirus.

The Nizamuddin centre, attended by thousands, turned out to be a hotspot for spread of coronavirus not only in the national capital but the entire country.