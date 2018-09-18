ED files FIR against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

New Delhi, Sep 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday initiated money laundering probe against Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and his three associates in New Delhi.

The case is being registered under Section 120 B. The case is said to be relating to recovery of four crore rupees in cash in a flat belonging to the minister in New Delhi.

If the charges are proved and the court holds him guilty, the offence is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of seven years.

The probe agency has named DK Shivakumar as A1, Sunil Sharma as A2, Anjaneya as A 3 and Rajendra as A4. The case was transferred to the ED by the Income Tax department.

Congress MP DK Suresh, Shivakumar's brother, had alleged that Income Tax department, CBI and ED had been functioning as BJP wings. He also added central agencies are planning to arrest DK Shivakumar. Also, DK Suresh accused BJP of trying to destabilise Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

IT officials had raided at D K Shivakumar's residence in New Delhi connection with a tax evasion case in 2017. Shivakumar, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, has considerable influence in Bengaluru Rural and neighbouring Ramanagara districts.