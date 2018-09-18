  • search

ED files FIR against DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday initiated money laundering probe against Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar and his three associates in New Delhi.

    Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar. PTI file photo
    Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar. PTI file photo

    The case is being registered under Section 120 B. The case is said to be relating to recovery of four crore rupees in cash in a flat belonging to the minister in New Delhi.

    If the charges are proved and the court holds him guilty, the offence is punishable with imprisonment up to a period of seven years.

    Goa: Governor need not entertain Congress claim as arithmetic has not changed

    The probe agency has named DK Shivakumar as A1, Sunil Sharma as A2, Anjaneya as A 3 and Rajendra as A4. The case was transferred to the ED by the Income Tax department.

    Congress MP DK Suresh, Shivakumar's brother, had alleged that Income Tax department, CBI and ED had been functioning as BJP wings. He also added central agencies are planning to arrest DK Shivakumar. Also, DK Suresh accused BJP of trying to destabilise Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

    Ajay Maken hasn't resigned, gone abroad for check-up, clarifies Congress

    IT officials had raided at D K Shivakumar's residence in New Delhi connection with a tax evasion case in 2017. Shivakumar, who hails from the Vokkaliga community, has considerable influence in Bengaluru Rural and neighbouring Ramanagara districts.

    enforcement directorate dk shivakumar congress new delhi

