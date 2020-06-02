  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED files chargesheet against Chidambaram, son Karti in INX Media case

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 02: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money-laundering case. A password protected e-chargesheet was filed against Chidambaram, his son Karti and others before the court of Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar here on Monday.

    Chidambaram, son Karti
    Chidambaram, son Karti

    The judge has directed the agency to file a hard copy of the chargesheet once the court starts functioning normally. Besides the Chidambarams, the chargesheet also names Karti's chartered accountant S S Bhaskararaman and others.

    Chidambaram was arrested by the Centreal Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on August 21 last year. On October 16 last year, the ED arrested him in a related money-laundering case.

    Low Q4 growth telling commentary on economic mismanagement of BJP govt: Chidambaram

    Six days later, on October 22, the apex court granted bail to the senior Congress leader in the case lodged by the CBI. In the ED case, he got bail on December 4 last year.

    The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

    Subsequently, the ED had lodged the money-laundering case.

    More INX MEDIA CASE News

    Read more about:

    inx media case chidambaram

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue