ED files charge sheet in AJL land case; names Vora, Hooda

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 26: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday filed its first charge sheet in the case of Panchkula land allotment to the Congress-promoted Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and named veteran party leader Motilal Vora and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

A prosecution complaint was filed before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Panchkula near Chandigarh, the federal probe agency said.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering charges in the allotment of a plot, located at C-17, Sector 6 in Panchkula, by the Hooda government in 1992 to the AJL.

AJL is controlled by senior Congress leaders, including members of the Gandhi family. The group runs the National Herald newspaper.

The ED has already attached the plot estimated to be valued at Rs 64.93 crore and this is the first charge sheet in the case by the agency.