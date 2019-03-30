  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED cracks down on terror-hawala funding

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 30: The ED said that it has imposed a penalty of Rs 15 lakh on three alleged terrorist organisation operatives and has confiscated cash worth Rs 7 lakh in a 17-year-old funding case linked to the militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

    The penalty and confiscation action has been taken under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and three people - Mohd Ayub Mir, Bechh Raj Bengani and Harbans Singh - have been charged under it, the agency said in a statement.

    ED cracks down on terror-hawala funding
    Representational Image

    The FEMA Adjudicating Authority imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on Mir, Rs 7 lakh on Bengani and Rs 3 lakh on Singh and also ordered for the confiscation of seized cash of Rs 7 lakhs under an order of March 27, it said.

    IT dept busts a Rs 20,000 crore hawala racket in Delhi

    Under the FEMA, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is empowered to impose penalty on those who contravene the law and the seized amount is confiscated by it. A special director rank officer of the agency functions as the Adjudicating Authority.

    The ED took over the case on the basis of a Delhi Police's Special Cell action when it arrested Mir on July 2, 2002 while he was allegedly receiving hawala payment of Rs 7 lakh from Singh for militant acts.

    Mir, it alleged, is an active member of the LeT and was also wanted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    Lashkar's hawala network: Nepali currency adds new dimension to probe

    Singh was working as a driver of Bengani and was engaged in delivering cash on the instruction of his employer to Mir.

    According to the agency, Bengani was "an infamous racketeer" in hawala trade of criminal evasion of legal banking routes to launder illegal funds.

    More HAWALA News

    Read more about:

    hawala fema enforcement directorate terrorist organisation terror funding

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue