ED conducts raids at 18 locations in money-laundering probe against Jharkhand CM’s aide

    New Delhi, July 8: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of a money-laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and some others.

    Visuals from Sahibganj in Jharkhand.(Image Courtesy: ANI)

    The searches are being conducted in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal.

    According to officials, as many as 18 locations are being searched and the action is being undertaken under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

    Earlier, the ED had arrested suspended Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal in connection with alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the tribal state.

    Singhal was arrested after the central probe agency conducted raids at more than 18 places -- Ranchi, Chandigarh, Noida, Mumbai, Kollata, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, and in several parts of NCR.

    Story first published: Friday, July 8, 2022, 11:11 [IST]
