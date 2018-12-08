ED conducts raid at Congress leader Jagdish Sharma's residence

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 8: Enforcement Directorate has conducted a raid at the residence of Congress leader Jagdish Sharma on Saturday. He has been taken to the ED office for questioning.

    Congress leader Jagdish Sharma. Courtesy: ANI news
    Jagdish Sharma, said,  "I am being taken (by Enforcement Directorate) for questioning."

    "Robert Vadra is being framed. Modi government wants to trap Robert Vadra. Searches are on at my residence. What will they get when there is nothing. They are taking me to Enforcement Directorate office for questioning," Sharma told ANI.

    On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers, according to sources in the investigating agency. The raids were conducted at three places in Delhi and Bengaluru, the ED sources said.

    congress enforcement directorate robert vadra

