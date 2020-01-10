  • search
    ED attaches Rs 78 cr worth assets of ex-ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar, others

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Jan 10: Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money laundering probe against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday.

    A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar's Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her, they said.

    The book value of the attached assets is Rs 78 crore, they said.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving loans by the bank to the Videocon group.

