    ED attaches properties of M K Alagiri's son in granite mining case

    Chennai, Apr 24: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 40 crores of Alagiri Dhayanidhi, son of former Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister M K Alagiri in illegal granite mining case.

    File photo of M K Alagiri

    In a press release, the ED said that it had initiated an investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) and attached properties of Olympus Granites P Limited, based on the charge sheet filed against the company and its shareholders S Nagarajan and Alagiri Dhayanidhi.

    The attachment of 25 movable and immovable assets located in Chennai and Madurai has been made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, on the basis of an FIR and charge sheet filed by the Tamil Nadu Police against the company, its directors and others.

    According to the agency, the police charge sheet discloses commission of various offences as a result of alleged illegal granite mining by the company and the other accused persons.

