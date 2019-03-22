ED arrests Zakir Naik's aide in money laundering case

New Delhi, Mar 22: Enforcement Directorate arrested one Najmudin Sathak on charges of assisting Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in money laundering and transfer of funds.

The ED is poised to seize about 14 properties in Jammu and Kashmir belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed in an attempt to clamp down on terror funding, the Economic Times reported citing people familiar with the development.

The ED has identified properties worth Rs 50.73 crore in Mumbai and Pune belonging to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. These assets were allegedly acquired from the proceeds of crime, the agency sources told the publication.

Zakir Naik case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.40 cr under PMLA

India has requested the extradition of the preacher from Malaysia , whom it has accused of being involved in hate speech and money-laundering activities.

However, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia would not bow to pressure whereas Zakir, who is now a Malaysian permanent resident, claimed that his reputation has been maligned by religious fanatics in India.

Naik's organization, Islamic Research Foundation, has been banned in India. Bangladeshi authorities held him responsible for influencing one of the gunmen who had attacked a bakery and cafe in Dhaka in 2016 that resulted in the death of 29 people.