  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED arrests Zakir Naik's aide in money laundering case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: Enforcement Directorate arrested one Najmudin Sathak on charges of assisting Controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in money laundering and transfer of funds.

    The ED is poised to seize about 14 properties in Jammu and Kashmir belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed in an attempt to clamp down on terror funding, the Economic Times reported citing people familiar with the development.

    ED arrests Zakir Naiks aide in money laundering case

    The ED has identified properties worth Rs 50.73 crore in Mumbai and Pune belonging to controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik. These assets were allegedly acquired from the proceeds of crime, the agency sources told the publication.

    Zakir Naik case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 16.40 cr under PMLA

    India has requested the extradition of the preacher from Malaysia , whom it has accused of being involved in hate speech and money-laundering activities.

    However, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia would not bow to pressure whereas Zakir, who is now a Malaysian permanent resident, claimed that his reputation has been maligned by religious fanatics in India.

    Naik's organization, Islamic Research Foundation, has been banned in India. Bangladeshi authorities held him responsible for influencing one of the gunmen who had attacked a bakery and cafe in Dhaka in 2016 that resulted in the death of 29 people.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate zakir naik money laundering case

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue