    ED arrests Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor

    Mumbai, Mar 08: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Yes Bank promoter, Rana Kapoor in connection with a money laundering case. The case is related to the Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd.

    ED arrests Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor

    He was arrested after being questioned for nearly 30 hours. He will be produced before a court, where the ED would seek his custody. The ED would probe whether the Doit Urban Ventures, a dummy company controlled by Yes Bank received Rs 600 crore as kick-backs from the scam hit Dewan Housing Financial Corporation Ltd for loans worth Rs 4,450 crore granted by the bank.

    Evaluating draft reconstruction scheme for Yes Bank: SBI

    The ED had searched Rana's residence in the upscale 'Samudra Mahal' complex in the Worli area on Friday night and had grilled him there too.

    The questioning of Kapoor is continuing, they said.

    The case against Kapoor is linked to the scam-hit DHFL as the loans lent by the bank to the company allegedly turned non-performing assets (NPAs), they said.

    Action against Kapoor is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED.

      NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 8th, 2020

      The central agency is also probing Kapoor's role in connection with the disbursal of loans to some corporate entities and the subsequent alleged kickbacks reportedly received in his wife's accounts.

      Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s residence raided by ED in Mumbai

      Other alleged irregularities are also under the agency's scanner, including the one related to the alleged PF fraud in the Uttar Pradesh power corporation, they added.

      The CBI has recently taken over investigation into the ₹2,267-crore Employees' Provident Fund fraud in Uttar Pradesh, where hard-earned savings of power sector employees were invested in Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

      The ED action came after the Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at ₹50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.

      Yes Bank will not be able to grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any liability or agree to disburse any payment.

      Sitharaman hits back at Chidambaram for jibe over Yes Bank crisis

      As per the RBI's draft reconstruction scheme, State Bank of India will pick up 49 per cent stake in the crisis-ridden Yes Bank under a government-approved bailout plan.

