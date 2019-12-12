  • search
Trending Citizenship Bill Jharkhand Assembly Polls
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Here are your evening story
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED arrests Shivinder Singh in RFL PMLA case

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 12: The ED on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), officials said.

    Shivinder Singh
    Shivinder Singh

    They said an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached the Tihar jail here and placed Shivinder Singh under arrest as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Shivinder Singh was in judicial custody after the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing had arrested him and others recently.

    A Delhi Court had on Thursday rejected his bail plea in this police case.

    ED attaches Rs 117 crore assets of horse trainer who conned Mysore Maharaja's taxidermist

    The ED had earlier arrested Shivinder Singh's brother Malvinder Mohan Singh in this case.

    RFL is a group firm of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), which was earlier promoted by the Singh brothers.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue