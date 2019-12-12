ED arrests Shivinder Singh in RFL PMLA case

By PTI

New Delhi, Dec 12: The ED on Thursday arrested former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), officials said.

They said an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team reached the Tihar jail here and placed Shivinder Singh under arrest as per provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivinder Singh was in judicial custody after the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing had arrested him and others recently.

A Delhi Court had on Thursday rejected his bail plea in this police case.

The ED had earlier arrested Shivinder Singh's brother Malvinder Mohan Singh in this case.

RFL is a group firm of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), which was earlier promoted by the Singh brothers.