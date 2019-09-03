DK Shivakumar arrested in Money Laundering case; "Victim of BJP's politics", he tweets

  • search
    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 03: Congress leader DK Shivakumar was on Tuesday arrested in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), said reports.

    "I will face it...I am not a coward... It is political vendetta," Shivakumar said as he was being to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for medical checkup. The rules mandate that the person who is being arrested undergoes a health check-up. This was done even when P Chidambaram was arrested.

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were probing the alleged money laundering case against DK Shivakumar and had questioned him for the fourth day in Delhi today.

    "I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT & ED cases against me are politically motivated and I'm a victim of BJP's politics of vengeance & vendetta. He has been arrested by ED under PMLA," Shivakumar tweeted after the arrest.

    Shivakumar, was summoned to the national capital on Thursday last after the Karnataka High Court decided against the dismissal of the case and did not give him protection from arrest. He flew to Delhi the next day, asserting that as the son of Kempe Gowda, he was not the kind of man to run and hide. The questioning went on till late on Friday night, through Saturday and continued on Monday after a break on Sunday.

    The case against former Karnataka irrigation minister was filed last September and pertains to the seizure of cash from his New Delhi residence by the income-tax department during a raid in August 2017.

    Before leaving for Delhi, Shivakumar held a press conference in Bengaluru and called the ED summons as being 'politically motivated', adding that he 'was ready to face 'any conspiracy'.

