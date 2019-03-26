  • search
    ED arrests arms agent Sushen Mohan Gupta in AgustaWestland scam

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested an alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case on Monday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

    Sushen Gupta was arrested last night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and will be produced in Delhi's Patiala House Court today.

    Representational Image
    Lawyer Gautam Khaitan and alleged British middleman Christian Michel were earlier arrested by the ED in the case.

    The ED officials said Gupta's role in the case came to light on the basis of disclosures made by Rajiv Saxena, who has recently turned approver in the case after he was deported from the UAE and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here.

    Rajiv Saxena to turn approver in AgustaWestland case

    It is suspected that Gupta has in his possession some payment details in the purchase of VVIP choppers and the link is to be unravelled, they said.

    He has, hence, been arrested, they said.

    On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force (IAF) over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED have filed multiple charge sheets in the case and named former IAF chief S P Tyagi and his family members as accused besides others.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
