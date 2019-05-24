  • search
    ED approaches HC seeking bail cancellation of Robert Vadra

    New Delhi, May 24: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached Delhi High Court seeking bail cancellation of Robert Vadra in a money laundering case. A trial court had recently granted him anticipatory bail.

    The court, however, said that Robert Vadra and Manoj Arora have to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs. 5 lakhs. They were on interim bail currently. The court also said that Mr Vadra will not leave the country without prior permission.

    File photo of Robert Vadra
    File photo of Robert Vadra

    It also imposed certain conditions on him and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, influence any witness in the case.

    It's disheartening but let's keep the fight on: Robert Vadra

    Vadra is facing money laundering allegations for the purchase of a London based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

    lok-sabha-home

    Story first published: Friday, May 24, 2019, 12:35 [IST]
