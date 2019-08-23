Economy slowdown: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media shortly

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference in a shortwhile, amid concerns over the on-going economic slowdown in the country. A major concerns is around the declining GDP growth, which is a sign of worry for the government presently.

Earlier, Nirmala Sitharaman had though declined to comment on the speculations of a stimulus package, she has been meeting industry representatives from auto, telecom, banking and financial, SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), among others, for the past several days to understand their concerns.

On Thursday, showing concern over the slowdown in the economy of the country, the Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar has termed the ongoing situation in financial sector as unprecedented and called for extraordinary steps to tackle it. Kumar said the government must do whatever it can to remove apprehensions of the private sector.

He also stated, "The whole nature of the game has changed in the past four years after demonetisation, GST and IBC. In the earlier period, you had 10, 20, 30, 35 per cent of cash sloshing around which used to help people. That has become much less now."

Major demands of the slowdown-hit industries like- automobile, FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), include a reduction in the GST (Goods and Services Tax) and the rollback of the super-rich tax for FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors).

From the financial crisis in the NBFC (non-banking finance company) sector to a huge decline in auto sales, the industries are in dire need of stimulus package to bounce back from the economic slowdown.

Reportedly, the GDP growth has drop down from a peak of 8.2 per cent in 2016-17 to 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19. The first quarter of 2019-20 is expected to dip further to 5.6 per cent.