    Economy destroyed by Modi, why is there "massive joblessness", Rahul asks in Wayanad

    By Vishal S
    Wayanad, Oct 04: Sharpening the attack on the BJP-led Centre over joblessness, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Kerala's Wayand, on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi destroyed the economy and sought to know "why he did so".

    Gandhi is in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad to show solidarity with the protesters opposing night traffic ban on a national highway passing through Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Kerala. Gandhi met youth leaders who have been on hunger strike to oppose the traffic ban upon his arrival at Wayanad this morning.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    "India's biggest strength was its economy which has been destroyed by Narendra Modi and the BJP. He should answer why he did so, why has he created massive joblessness in the country? That is the discussion Narendra Modi needs to have," he said today.

    The protests are over the move to close down the stretch of Kozhikode-Mysuru-Kollegal National Highway 766 passing through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The National Highway passes through Kozhikode and Wayanad districts in Kerala.

    [Traffic ban on highway through Bandipur reserve causing hardship to people in Kerala, K'taka: Rahul]

    "I am in Wayanad, Kerala to stand in solidarity with the youth who have been on hunger strike, protesting against the travel ban on National Highway 766. Earlier I visited those who have had to be hospitalised, as a result of the prolonged fast," Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

    Gandhi on Sunday said the nine-hour traffic ban on the national highway passing through the Bandipur reserve has caused hardship to lakhs of people in Kerala and Karnataka and asked the central and state governments to safeguard the interests of local communities while protecting the environment.

