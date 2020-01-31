  • search
    Economic Survey 2020 goes Lavender this year; know why

    New Delhi, Jan 31: Economic Survey 2020, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday has been printed in the same lavender colour as that of the new 100 rupee currency note, the oldest currency note in circulation in the country.

    Explaining the reason for the choice of the colour, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said, "The lavender colour of the Eco Survey captures the new 100-rupee note. It symbolises the synthesis of the old and new, or contemporary evidence with ancient ideas".

    Economic Survey 2020 goes Lavender this year; know why
    Krishnamurthy Subramanian

    The colour lavender also suggested measures like increasing government spending and tax cuts.

    Budget 2020 updates: 'GDP growth expected to strongly rebound to 6-6.5 pc in FY'21'

    Last year, the Economic Survey was in a sky blue colour, which was meant to convey "unfettered blue sky thinking" or ideas without limits.

    "When was the last time you looked at the blue, unfettered sky and wondered about the power of the unfettered "blue sky" thinking," Subramanian had tweeted a day before the Economic Survey 2019.

    And the year before, a pink cover was selected expressing the government's solidarity with women's movements across the country.

    It had emphasised on gender equality and women empowerment.

