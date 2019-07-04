Economic survey 2019: Vision to achieve $5 trillion economy, says PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, July 04: Economic survey 2019 presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security. Do read!" PM Modi tweeted, along with a link to the document on the Finance Ministry's website.

Also Read | 'Blue Sky Thinking': Economic Survey of Modi 2.0 govt has a blue cover

The Economic Survey 2018-19 tabled in Parliament by Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman forecasts a 7% GDP growth for India and aims to 'shift gears' for India to be a $5 trillion economy by 2024-25.