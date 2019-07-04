Economic Survey 2019: Main highlights

New Delhi, July 04: The Economic Survey was tabled today in Parliament. One of the main takeaways was a blueprint for a 5 trillion USD India.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the survey in Parliament. Here is a look at the highlights or main takeaways from the Economic Survey.

Economic Survey Highlights:

Blueprint for a $5-trillion India

Oil prices seen declining.

FM tables Economic Survey in Parliament. Sees FY20 GDP growth at 7%, higher growth on stables macros

Huge political mandate augurs well for growth prospects

Political stability should push animal spirits of economy

Invest rate seen higher in the financial year on higher credit growth

Investment rate seems to have bottomed out

Investment rate seen higher in financial year on improved demand

Green shoots in invest activity seem to be taking hold

Rural wage growth started increasing since mid-2018

India GDP growth has averaged a high 7.5% in last 5 yr

January-March slowdown partly due to poll-related uncertainty

Farmers may have produced less in financial year 2019 on food price fall

HIGH POINTS OF ECONOMIC SURVEY:

Centre predicts seven percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro conditions

Fiscal deficit at 5.8 percent in FY19 versus 6.4 percent in FY18

January-March slowdown partly on poll-related uncertainty and NBFC crisis

Slow Growth, GST, farm schemes -- on the fiscal front in FY20

Requests Centre not to compromise on fiscal gap aim to fund new schemes

GST buoyancy in FY20 key to improved fiscal situation

Revenue mop-up may be hit if growth slows in FY20

Increased uncertainty over trade tensions and lower global growth may hit exports

Expects government policy to further lift restrictions on FPI inflows

Liquidity has remained systematically tight since September last year, impacting yields

Aggressive export strategy must be part of investment-driven model

Survey makes the case for investment as a key driver; says focus on SMEs key; Weighs upon top policymakers to ensure actions are predictable.