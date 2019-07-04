  • search
    Economic Survey 2019: Main highlights

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 04: The Economic Survey was tabled today in Parliament. One of the main takeaways was a blueprint for a 5 trillion USD India.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the survey in Parliament. Here is a look at the highlights or main takeaways from the Economic Survey.

    Economic Survey Highlights:

    • Blueprint for a $5-trillion India
    • Oil prices seen declining.
    • FM tables Economic Survey in Parliament. Sees FY20 GDP growth at 7%, higher growth on stables macros
    • Huge political mandate augurs well for growth prospects
    • Political stability should push animal spirits of economy
    • Invest rate seen higher in the financial year on higher credit growth
    • Investment rate seems to have bottomed out
    • Investment rate seen higher in financial year on improved demand
    • Green shoots in invest activity seem to be taking hold
    • Rural wage growth started increasing since mid-2018
    • India GDP growth has averaged a high 7.5% in last 5 yr
    • January-March slowdown partly due to poll-related uncertainty
    • Farmers may have produced less in financial year 2019 on food price fall

    HIGH POINTS OF ECONOMIC SURVEY:

    • Centre predicts seven percent GDP growth in FY20 on stable macro conditions
    • Fiscal deficit at 5.8 percent in FY19 versus 6.4 percent in FY18
    • Investment rate seems to have bottomed out
    • January-March slowdown partly on poll-related uncertainty and NBFC crisis
    • Slow Growth, GST, farm schemes -- on the fiscal front in FY20
    • Requests Centre not to compromise on fiscal gap aim to fund new schemes
    • GST buoyancy in FY20 key to improved fiscal situation
    • Revenue mop-up may be hit if growth slows in FY20
    • Increased uncertainty over trade tensions and lower global growth may hit exports
    • Expects government policy to further lift restrictions on FPI inflows
    • Liquidity has remained systematically tight since September last year, impacting yields
    • Aggressive export strategy must be part of investment-driven model
    • Survey makes the case for investment as a key driver; says focus on SMEs key; Weighs upon top policymakers to ensure actions are predictable.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 4, 2019, 13:44 [IST]
