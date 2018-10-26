Economic offenders will be brought back: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow, Oct 26: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that all economic offenders who have fled the country will be brought back. "All those who have fled with the country's money will have to come back. All of their wealth will be seized... an ordinance for the same has been drafted," Singh said.

"Nationalisation of banks was brought by late prime minister Indira Gandhi. I think more than nationalisation, it should be simplification of banks," he said at the centenary year celebrations of Northern Railway Multi-State Cooperative Bank Limited here.

The Union minister termed transaction in banks as the lubricant of economy which keeps it moving. Singh also termed the Indian Railways as the lifeline of the country. In a brief interaction with mediapersons on the sidelines of the programme, he said the Congress is bereft of any issue in the interest of the people and is, therefore, raising insignificant issues.

To a question on Congress' protest outside CBI offices, he said, "The matter on which the Congress is protesting is under inquiry. They should at least wait for the inquiry report. The matter is with the Supreme Court." "Congress leaders have never come on the streets over any issue connected with people's welfare," he added.

PTI