    Economic activity has to be strengthened, social distancing a way of life: PM Modi

    New Delhi, Apr 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that there is a need to strengthen economic activities in the country.

    During a meeting with the Chief Ministers, PM Modi said that there is a need to strengthen economic activity, but also at the same time maintain social distancing. This is the one thing, we should not compromise on, the PM said.

    Lift lockdown, let economic activity be restricted within states: CMs at meeting with PM

    Do gaj doori must be made a mantra. We have to keep spreading the message on social distancing, the PM also told the CMs. We have to also ensure that we face masks of face covers. This should become a way of life if we have to beat the pandemic, he also said.

    On one hand, we are challenged by how to save lives and on the other we have to equally focus on the financial aspects as well. We have to strengthen economic activities on one hand and on the other strengthen our resolve to combat the virus, PM Modi also said.

    Story first published: Monday, April 27, 2020, 13:03 [IST]
