ECIL 2019: Walk-in interview for 115 Graduate Engineer Apprentices

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Feb 23: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) to conduct walk-in interview for eligible candidates for the recruitment of 115 Graduate Engineer Apprentice. The candidate who is looking for the the post can calk-in on 01.03.0219 and 02.03.2019. The job location is Hyderabad.

ECIL was setup under the Department of Atomic Energy on 11th April, 1967 with a view to generate a strong indigenous capability in the field of professional grade electronics. The initial accent was on total self-reliance and ECIL was engaged in the Design, Development, Manufacture and Marketing of several products with emphasis on three technology lines viz. Computers, Control Systems and Communications.

Also Read | Railway Recruitment Board: Apply for 130000 vacancies

Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Degree in Electronics and Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

Salary Details: Rs. 10,000/-

Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

Important Dates: Date Of Interview : 01.03.0219 & 02.03.2019 at 09.30 to 16.30 Hrs

Walk-In-venue:

CLDC,

Nalanda Complex,

TIFR Road,

ECIL Hyderabad.