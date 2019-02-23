  • search
    ECIL 2019: Walk-in interview for 115 Graduate Engineer Apprentices

    Hyderabad, Feb 23: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) to conduct walk-in interview for eligible candidates for the recruitment of 115 Graduate Engineer Apprentice. The candidate who is looking for the the post can calk-in on 01.03.0219 and 02.03.2019. The job location is Hyderabad.

    ECIL was setup under the Department of Atomic Energy on 11th April, 1967 with a view to generate a strong indigenous capability in the field of professional grade electronics. The initial accent was on total self-reliance and ECIL was engaged in the Design, Development, Manufacture and Marketing of several products with emphasis on three technology lines viz. Computers, Control Systems and Communications.

    Education Qualification: Applicants who have completed Degree in Electronics and Communication / Electrical & Electronics / Electronics & Instrumentation or equivalent from a recognized Institute.

    Salary Details: Rs. 10,000/-

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Test and Interview.

    Important Dates: Date Of Interview : 01.03.0219 & 02.03.2019 at 09.30 to 16.30 Hrs

    Walk-In-venue:
    CLDC,
    Nalanda Complex,
    TIFR Road,
    ECIL Hyderabad.

    Click here for notification: 

