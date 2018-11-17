  • search

ECI revises election expenditure/donation limit

By
    New Delhi, Nov 17: Election Commission of India has revised threshold election expenditure/donation through a single cash transaction as well as individual cash donations to candidates during elections to Rs 10,000 from Rs 20,000 for all states.

    Election Commission of India

    The Election Commission, in instructions issued to state chief electoral officers and political parties on November 12, lowered the threshold for election expenditure or donation either by/to candidates or political parties to Rs 10,000 from Rs 20,000, in line with an amendment made to the Income Tax Act in 2017, according to TOI report. 

    More details awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 14:25 [IST]
